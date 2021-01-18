FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add TCL’s 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV to your setup for $320 (20% savings)

-
Best BuyHDTVTCL
Reg. $400 $320

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Android TV for $319.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $400. Today’s deal is a 20% discount and matching our Black Friday 2020 mention. It’s tough to beat these all-in-one smart TVs at this price and screen size. Android TV’s top-notch operating system brings “thousands of streaming channels” and support for 4K content make this a solid option for your living room, den or bedroom. This TCL Ultra HDTV has three HDMI inputs with HDCP 2.2 support, one USB port, and built-in Wi-Fi. It has an effective refresh rate of 120Hz. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

You’ll find even more TVs on sale during Best Buy’s 4-day promotion, which launched this morning. Jump over to this page for all of the latest details on this multi-day event and more.

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

The 4-Series 4K TCL Android TV delivers stunning Ultra HD picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming apps. Watch your entertainment favorites in one place, with seamless access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, your cable box, gaming console, and other devices—all from a simple, speedy home screen. Enjoy entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home using the built-in Google Assistant. Plus, with Chromecast built-in, you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to your TCL Android TV. Connect all your favorite devices with the multiple HDMI inputs. Cord cutters can access free, over-the-air HD content with the built-in tuner or watch live TV from popular cable-replacement services like YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

TCL

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Best Buy 4-day sale discounts MacBook Pro, smart home a...
Score a new low on this ASUS Touchscreen 14-inch Chrome...
Enjoy ad-free streaming and offline listening with 50% ...
BenQ’s high-end 4K HDR projectors sport up to 3,0...
Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion wall mount...
Lenovo’s 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook Duet falls...
TCL debuts 8K Mini-LED TVs alongside first 85-inch mode...
Save up to $200 on CarPlay and Android Auto receivers f...
Show More Comments

Related

$200 off

BenQ’s high-end 4K HDR projectors sport up to 3,000-lumens + Android TV at $200 off

$1,599 Learn More
$60 off

DSW Flash Sale takes up to $60 off your purchase, today only: Cole Haan, Nike, more

From $39 Learn More
Reg. $30

Architectural Digest magazine, Runner’s World, more starting from just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $30+)

$4.50/yr. Learn More
88% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (Save 38%), more

From $2 Learn More
$122 off

Drop $122 from Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

$1,877 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Focus Timer Pomodoro, Cross DJ Pro, Icewind Dale, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Save up to $150 on Segway Ninebot electric scooters and more from $85

From $85 Learn More
75% off

GAP Factory Great Sale offers up to 75% off sitewide + extra 50% off clearance from $5

From $5 Learn More