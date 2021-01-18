Add TCL’s 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV to your setup for $320 (20% savings)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Android TV for $319.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $400. Today’s deal is a 20% discount and matching our Black Friday 2020 mention. It’s tough to beat these all-in-one smart TVs at this price and screen size. Android TV’s top-notch operating system brings “thousands of streaming channels” and support for 4K content make this a solid option for your living room, den or bedroom. This TCL Ultra HDTV has three HDMI inputs with HDCP 2.2 support, one USB port, and built-in Wi-Fi. It has an effective refresh rate of 120Hz. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

You’ll find even more TVs on sale during Best Buy’s 4-day promotion, which launched this morning. Jump over to this page for all of the latest details on this multi-day event and more.

TCL 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

The 4-Series 4K TCL Android TV delivers stunning Ultra HD picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming apps. Watch your entertainment favorites in one place, with seamless access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, your cable box, gaming console, and other devices—all from a simple, speedy home screen. Enjoy entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home using the built-in Google Assistant. Plus, with Chromecast built-in, you can easily cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to your TCL Android TV. Connect all your favorite devices with the multiple HDMI inputs. Cord cutters can access free, over-the-air HD content with the built-in tuner or watch live TV from popular cable-replacement services like YouTube TV, Sling, Hulu and more.

