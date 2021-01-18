Snag your next Seiko Solar, Citizen Eco-Drive, Timex, or Fossil watch from $34 (Up to 41% off)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch (AW1148-09E) for $114.75 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and comes within $8 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Eco-Drive watch is “powered by…any light.” This means you’ll never have to replace a battery. Thanks to its 330-foot water-resistance rating, wearers are able to swim, shower, and even snorkel with this watch. The case measures 41mm and is comprised of stainless steel, leaving you with a compact, yet stylish timepiece. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches discounted as low as $34.
More watches on sale:
- Timex Ironman Classic: $34 (Reg. $40)
- Timex Expedition Pioneer: $58 (Reg. $70)
- Fossil Stainless Steel: $65 (Reg. $110)
- clipped coupon
- Seiko Solar Stainless Steel: $183 (Reg. $240)
- View all…
And that’s not all. Over the weekend we spotted a variety of other Seiko, Citizen, Timex, and Fossil watches priced as low as $46. Amazon shoppers are able to bag up to 46% of savings, making now a notable time to peruse these findings. Leading the pack is the Seiko Essentials Stainless Steel Watch, but there are many others available.
Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:
- Eco-Drive technology – powered by light, any light. Never needs a battery
- 5 year limited manufacturer’s warranty
- Japanese-quartz Movement
- Case Diameter: 41mm
- Water resistant to 100m (330ft): in general, suitable for swimming and snorkeling, but not diving
