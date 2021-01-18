FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Drop $122 from Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac

$122 off $1,877

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom via Amazon offers Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.3GHz/8GB/512GB for $1,876.93 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $1,999 going rate and $22 less than our previous mention.

Apple’s 2020 Retina 5K iMacs feature a familiar design but with upgraded internals, along with a new 10th-generation processor and a 1080p webcam. This specific model offers a 3.3GHz processor, plus AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics, 8GB worth of RAM, and a 512GB internal solid-state drive. You can learn more about this model in our hands-on review.

Now that you’ve put a new iMac on your desk, consider shoring up the cable situation by grabbing a 12-pack of Nite Ize ties for $15. One of the downfalls of Apple’s iMac design is that it’s fairly easy to have your cables being an unsightly mess behind the display. These simple ties from Nite Ize are easy to use and can be repurposed multiple times, as opposed to some other one-time use options. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. You’ll also want to check out this weekend’s Twelve South sale that features even more deals on accessories for your new iMac setup.

Apple 2020 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

  • 27-inch (diagonal) 5120-by-2880 Retina 5K display
  • 3.3GHz 6-core 10th-generation Intel Core i5
  • AMD Radeon Pro 5500 XT graphics
  • Ultrafast SSD storage
  • Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
  • Four USB-A ports
  • Gigabit Ethernet port

