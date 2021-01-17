FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South Amazon sale: StayGo USB-C Hub $72, AirFly Pro $48, more from $22

Amazon offers the Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub for $72.24 shipped. Down from its usual $100 going rate, you’re saving 28% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $13 and marking a new all-time low at Amazon. Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C Hub stands out from other models on the market with a slim form-factor that still manages to deliver a plenty of connectivity options to your Mac and other devices. On top of its 4K 60Hz HDMI output, there’s also three USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers. You’ll also be able to refuel your machine with a USB-C passthrough charging port that can deliver as much as 100W of power to your machine. Over 290 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $22.

Twelve South StayGo features:

StayGo helps to solve the problem of not enough ports for your type C laptop or MacBook. What makes StayGo unique, is the fact that the included 1 meter cable gives you the length to store the hub out of sight. Keep your workspace free of clutter by avoiding cords or dongles hanging off the side of your laptop. Connect backup drives, download photos from an SD card, hook up external HDMI monitors, and more in one compact box.

