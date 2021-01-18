As technology marches on, it becomes clearer and clearer which pieces of hardware are slated to be up next on the chopping block. Now that Samsung Blade Bezel has been officially shown off, it’s obvious that bezels and visible cameras may be it. A minute-long video has been published by Samsung and it signals what could be a massive leap forward in the technology hardware department. Some of the first feature-related words to appear in its demonstration video include “invisible camera hole” and “93% screen-to-body ratio.” Continue reading to learn more.

Samsung Blade Bezel promises thinner, lighter, and more futuristic laptops

We’ve already seen iPad Pro and the latest Air generously slim down bezels, but Samsung Blade Bezel takes this to a whole new level. Edges of the display in its concept are so minimal that there’s not enough room to hide a camera. Instead of adopting the hole-punch design seen in its latest smartphones, Samsung Blade Bezel showcases an under-panel camera.

A high screen-to-body ratio is yet another notable feature touted during the unveiling of Samsung Blade Bezel. This metric hits 93%, a number that only a few modern laptops are able to compete with. HP Spectre x360 14 debuted a few months back with a 90.33% screen-to-body ratio and Dell XPS 17 hits a remarkable measurement of 93.7%. It’s worth noting that neither offers an under-panel camera.

Other standout metrics include an OLED display thickness of just 1mm. Samsung compares this with conventional alternatives that clock in around 2.1mm. Weight is also significantly diminished, tipping the scales at “up to 30%” lighter than others. With all of these perks bundled together, Samsung Blade Bezel is bound to be a compelling product assuming it officially makes it to market.

Pricing and availability

With an official video touting Samsung Blade Bezel, we could end up seeing laptops with this technology sooner rather than later. While the company has left us without potential release dates and pricing we anticipate Blade Bezel offerings to mimic the cost of premium solutions already in Samsung’s laptop category.

9to5Toys’ Take

Despite the fact that everyone expects bezels will continue to shrink and that under-panel cameras have already been unveiled, the fact that real products could arrive soon is very exciting to say the least. While I can’t say that Chromebooks and PCs with Samsung Blade Bezel technology would be able to get me to switch away from macOS, it is probably one of the most compelling hardware upgrades still on the table.

