New HP Spectre x360 13 and 14 laptops have been unveiled today and boast several notable features. First up, we have a refreshed Spectre x360 13 which can now be configured with 5G. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise since the new cellular signal has become a headlining feature in several 2020 device releases. Of both new devices, HP Spectre x360 14 will arguably be the most visually appealing given its small bezels, which deliver a modernized appearance. Both models have adopted 11th-generation Intel processors, an upgrade that should contribute performance gains and increased battery life. Continue reading to learn more.

HP Spectre x360 14

The new HP Spectre x360 14 tries to cram as much screen real estate as possible into a small form-factor. It’s overall screen-to-body ratio clocks in at 90.33%, a number that brings it close to Huawei’s MateBook Pro X. This standout feature is accompanied by casing that boasts a “head-turning gem-cut and dual chamfer design.”

Battery life is said to last up to 17 hours, a claim that’s up there but not quite as ambitious as Dell’s “up to 25-hour” XPS 17. As with most battery claims, real-world use is likely to drive that number down quite a bit, but at any rate, it should make it through a typical workday.

Intel Dynamic Tuning is to thank for better battery life as it can tweak power usage automatically to get the most out of what it’s got. Another feature HP is calling out include AI Noise Removal, which is supposed to identify background audio in your Zoom calls and automatically remove it.

Expect the HP Spectre x360 14 to join the company’s lineup sometime later this month. Pricing will start at $1,199.99 and Best Buy will keep it in stock.

“HP is listening to its users in real time, offering the most intelligent Spectre yet – designed to seamlessly adapt and anticipate the needs and demands of its users,” said Kevin Frost, global lead and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc.

HP Spectre x360 13

Next up, we’ve got HP Spectre x360 13. Much like Dell’s XPS 13 refresh, this model adopts an 11th-generation Intel chipset, Iris Xe graphics, and garners support for Wi-Fi 6 alongside Thunderbolt 4. The most notable feature here is that a new 5G configuration will be made available.

As one of the first 5G laptops, this unit is destined for many comparisons with Lenovo Flex. Pricing has yet to be announced for the 5G-equipped model but should be shared by HP before its official debut in “early 2021.”

9to5Toys’ Take

With Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, Lenovo Flex, Dell XPS 13, and new HP Spectre laptops, there’s no question that the portable PC market is heating up. This is a great time to shop as pretty much every offering has a specific use-case in mind, and many are built with long-term specifications in mind.

