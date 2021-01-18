FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection with Studio McGee offers home items from $7

Home GoodsNews

Target’s refreshing your home decor with a new collection called “Spring Refresh” that’s debuting with Threshold and Studio McGee. If you’re not familiar with Studio McGee, it is a popular home design studio and has over 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Studio McGee also has a TV show called “Dream Home Makeover” on Netflix. The collection features over 300 items, including home decor, organizers, kitchenware, patio essentials, and much more. Plus, it’s budget-friendly with prices starting at $7 and going up to $900 for select furniture. Target also has free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Head below the jump to find our top picks from Target’s Spring Refresh Line, and be sure to check out our latest guide to Le Creuset’s Valentine’s Day Collection.

“I am a huge fan because of this partnership because I love that Target cares about bringing good design to everybody, which aligns perfectly with my goal to build a brand that makes good design feel approachable. I’m excited that through this partnership, anyone can walk into Target and create a Studio McGee look in their own homes.” – Shea McGee

Kitchen & Dining Items

Everything in this collection is classic and timeless. Some of our favorite items are in the kitchen and dining section. A standout from the Target Spring collection is the 77.8oz Stoneware Large Glazed Pitcher Cream. This pitcher is perfect for serving drinks and also makes a beautiful decor piece as well. Stoneware is such a huge trend at the moment, and this piece does not disappoint. Plus, it’s priced at just $15 and serves hot or cold beverages.

Another item that makes a beautiful decor piece that’s also highly functional is the Wood Cutting Board. Whether you’re chopping vegetables or making a charcuterie board, this wood cutting board will easily become a go-to in your kitchen. Best of all, it’s priced at just $35.

Target Spring Pillows & Throws

Pillows are a perfect way to refresh your home for spring and Shea from Studio McGee loves to mix materials with her decor. The Woven Dobby Throw pillow features a beautiful blue coloring that’s perfect for spring and is available in a square or lumbar style. The tassels at the edges add a fun touch, and the pillow is perfect for placing on a bed, chair, or sofa. It’s priced at $22.

Adding a throw to the end of a bed, chair, or sofa creates a cozy appearance and the Threshold designed with Studio McGee Boucle Faux Mohair Throw Blanket is a nice option for spring. This lightweight blanket features a faux-mohair fleece fabric that’s said to be exceptionally soft. You can choose from five color options, and this luxurious looking blanket is priced at just $25.

