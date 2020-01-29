Give the gift that keeps on giving with Le Creuset’s Valentine’s Day Guide. Inside you will find an array of heart-shaped and pink-hued gift ideas for the cook in your life. This guide has hundreds of items with prices ranging from just $9 to $1,200 for entire cookware sets. Better yet? Any purchase over $200 will receive a free heart cakelet pan with the code LOVE at checkout. Plus, Le Creuset has free delivery on every order. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Le Creuset’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide.

Heart Cookware Set

One of the most notable items in this gift guide is the Le Creuset Heart Cookware Set that’s priced at $200. Inside this set you will receive a popular heart shaped cocotte and baking dish with a matching lid. Both items are coated in a durable enamel that resists chipping and they’re dishwasher safe, which makes the clean-up process a breeze.

The cocotte is also a Le Creuset best-selling item and usually is priced at $160, by itself. This is great for slow-cooking, braising and roasting and due to its cast-iron material it’s able to maintain even and consistent heat. Also, if you’re looking to just purchase a small cocotte to try it out this option is priced at just $24.

Le Creuset Signature Skillet

If your loved one is just starting their collection the 10 1/4-inch Signature Skillet is a must-have. This skillet comes in an array of fun color options and is priced at $100. It was also rated the number one recommended skillet by America’s Test Kitchen. Ideal for searing, sauteing, and frying, this skillet will become an everyday essential in your kitchen.

Cappuccino Cups and Saucers

Another budget-friendly option from this gift guide is the Cappuccino Cups and Saucers. The red coloring of the cups and saucers are timeless and great for year-round use. They’re made of the same stoneware that controls moisture absorption to prevent cracking, crazing, and rippling. These Cappuccino accessories are also dishwasher safe and priced at just $42.

Le Creuset Signature Set

Finally, the 6-Piece Signature Set by Le Creuset would be a wonderful option for Valentine’s Day gifting. The set comes with the popular dutch oven, saucier, skillet grill and a roaster. It also comes in six color options and each has knobs and handles that are safe to grab even when hot. This set is priced at $750 and has a value of over $990.

Which item from Le Creuset’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best new Valentine’s Day perfume.

