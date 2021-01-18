FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook is a stylish desktop accessory for $59

-
Amazonmac accessoriesTwelve South
Reg. $80 $59

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise for MacBook at $59.02. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $80, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in the last year. Twelve South HiRise delivers an ergonomic stand for your MacBook, bringing the display to eye-level, helping to cut down on bad posture. Made for MacBooks from 11- to 15-inches, it is compatible with most of Apple’s lineup over the last ten years. Crafted from aluminum to match the rest of your setup. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Twelve South’s offering is undoubtedly premium, go with this $16 alternative instead to save even further. You’ll miss out on the adjustable design but otherwise enjoy many of the same benefits.

Looking for more Twelve South deals? Don’t miss our roundup from the weekend that features even more deals on everyday essentials for your Mac setup. You’ll find a wide range of accessories discounted in this sale over at Amazon, which you can see here.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

  • HiRise aligns your MacBook or laptop with an external display for the ultimate dual-screen setup
  • Non-slip arms hold and protect all size MacBook’s – from 11-inch Air to 15-inch Pro
  • Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook/Laptop up to 6 inches
  • Elevate MacBook/Laptop for improved airflow, cooling, quieter performance, and out of harms way
  • Made from aluminum for a sturdy stance, and an easy grab-and-go situation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Twelve South

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower MagSafe Charger $25 (S...
Drop $122 from Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K i...
Today’s best game deals: Mario Odyssey $40, Link&...
NETGEAR’s hybrid DOCSIS 3.0 modem and 802.11ac ro...
Amazon’s Gold Box takes up to 30% off vitamins an...
Jackery’s Explorer 240 Power Station falls to one...
New Anker sale at Amazon discounts iPhone, iPad, and Ma...
Panasonic men’s shavers and trimmers up to $100 o...
Show More Comments

Related

28% off

Twelve South Amazon sale: StayGo USB-C Hub $72, AirFly Pro $48, more from $22

From $22 Learn More
Reg. $100

Twelve South BookBook for 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to $80 (Reg. $100)

$80 Learn More
30% off

Bring this adjustable aluminum MacBook stand to your desk for $12 (Save 30%)

$12 Learn More
24% off

Seagate’s 1TB Ultra Touch USB-C SSD drops to low of $135 (Save $30), more from $92

From $92 Learn More
Reg. $80

Wrap your 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Twelve South’s BookBook Vol 2 folio at $68 (Reg. $80)

$68 Learn More
51% off

Cocoon, Timbuk2, Osprey sleeves and bags are up to 51% off at Amazon, now priced from $32

From $32 Learn More
$60 off

DSW Flash Sale takes up to $60 off your purchase, today only: Cole Haan, Nike, more

From $39 Learn More
Reg. $30

Architectural Digest magazine, Runner’s World, more starting from just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $30+)

$4.50/yr. Learn More