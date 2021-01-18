Twelve South HiRise for MacBook is a stylish desktop accessory for $59

Amazon offers the Twelve South HiRise for MacBook at $59.02. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $80, today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked in the last year. Twelve South HiRise delivers an ergonomic stand for your MacBook, bringing the display to eye-level, helping to cut down on bad posture. Made for MacBooks from 11- to 15-inches, it is compatible with most of Apple’s lineup over the last ten years. Crafted from aluminum to match the rest of your setup. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Twelve South’s offering is undoubtedly premium, go with this $16 alternative instead to save even further. You’ll miss out on the adjustable design but otherwise enjoy many of the same benefits.

Looking for more Twelve South deals? Don’t miss our roundup from the weekend that features even more deals on everyday essentials for your Mac setup. You’ll find a wide range of accessories discounted in this sale over at Amazon, which you can see here.

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook features:

HiRise aligns your MacBook or laptop with an external display for the ultimate dual-screen setup

Non-slip arms hold and protect all size MacBook’s – from 11-inch Air to 15-inch Pro

Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook/Laptop up to 6 inches

Elevate MacBook/Laptop for improved airflow, cooling, quieter performance, and out of harms way

Made from aluminum for a sturdy stance, and an easy grab-and-go situation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!