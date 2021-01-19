Anker’s affordable cameras feature HomeKit support, more from $34

Anker’s eufy sub-brand has a new sale going over at Amazon this morning featuring deals on its popular cameras. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Pan & Tilt 1080p Security Camera for $33.99. That’s down from the usual $40 going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. This is the 1080p model, but you can also find the HomeKit-variant at 2K discounted to $39.99 from the usual $52 going rate.

As its name suggests, when movement is detected, it will follow the person, animal, etc over its 360-degree field of view. Users will receive alerts and footage is kept on local storage. It’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit video to your space. Best of all? No hub required. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

The eufyCam 2C security camera system is also on sale at Amazon right now across various bundles, here’s a full breakdown of pricing:

Anker’s eufy sub-brand has thought of just about everything on its new 2C camera system, with stellar 180-day battery life from a single charge and up to 3-months of DVR storage via the integrated 16GB hard drive. Best of all? No monthly subscription fees to worry about. Smart detection zones round out the list of notable features, making it easy to only track certain areas around your property while ignoring unwanted notifications. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Additionally, the smaller Anker eufy 2K indoor camera with HomeKit is down to $33.99 from the usual $40 going rate.

That’s on top of the rest of this week’s top Anker deals, which you can find in our roundup from yesterday, right here.

Anker eufy Pan & Tilt Camera features:

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Smart Integration: Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit (Please download our HomeKit User Guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance. (HomeKit available via update. When opening HomeKit, users must add the device in the eufy Security app and then complete the activation process.)

Follows the Action: When motion is detected the camera automatically tracks and follows the moving object. Pan the lens 360° horizontally or tilt it 96° vertically to get a clear view of the whole room.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!