New Anker sale at Amazon discounts iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories from $15

Anker’s Amazon storefront is kicking off the week with a fresh batch of deals on smartphone accessories and more. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $35. Our top pick is Anker’s 60W PowerPort Atom PD USB-C Wall Charger at $39.09. That’s a 20% discount from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in four months. This model features two USB-C ports that can push up to 60W worth of power, making it a suitable option for many of Apple’s latest products, including iPhones, iPads, and select MacBooks. The 2-in-1 design makes it easy enough to always juice up your gear while at home, at the office, or on-the-go. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals this week include:

For more deals, check out Twelve South’s promotion currently on-going over at Amazon. You’ll find a number of price drops on everyday essentials for your Mac, iPad, and iPhone starting at $22. Browse through all of our top picks in this weekend’s coverage.

Anker USB-C Wall Charger features:

  • The ultimate travel charger – 15% smaller than a laptop stock charger with the power to charge 2 laptops at once 60W output delivers high-speed charging to nearly all USB-C and Lightning devices
  • High-speed – 2 5× faster than the 5W charger that comes with your iPhone Charge iPhone x up to 50% in just 30 minutes
  • Intelligent power Allocation – exclusive technology distributes power between devices and allows for high-speed charging up to 60W when a single device is connected
  • Greater with GaN – by swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (Gann) we’ve created a higher efficiency charger that generates less heat allowing our charging technology to be shrunk smaller than ever

