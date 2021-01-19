Express Flash Sale takes 40-60% off sitewide + extra 60% off clearance items from $15

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

For a limited time only, Express offers 40 to 60% off sitewide and an extra 60% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can easily update your jeans, shirts, joggers, dresses, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable styles for men is the Temp Control Hyper Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $88. These jeans are great for everyday and the stretch infused material promotes comfort. This style is very flattering with its slim-fit design and tapered him that can show off your shoes. The dark wash will also never go out of style and can be worn throughout any season. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Merrell’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off popular boots, outerwear, and more.

