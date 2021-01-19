Pottery Barn’s Valentine’s Day Gift Shop is now live with an array of gift ideas for your loved ones. These gifts are made to be heartfelt and provide something extra sweet. You can find budget-friendly ideas with pricing starting at just $6, and it goes up to $870. Inside this gift guide you can find ideas for women, men, and the family. Head below the jump to find our top picks from Pottery Barn and be sure to check out our guide to Target’s Spring Refresh Threshold Collection with home items to refreshen your home from $7.

Gifts for her

One of the most popular gifts from Pottery Barn’s Valentine’s Day Shop is the Teddy Faux Fur Trim Robe. These robes can be personalized and the teddy material is very on-trend. The robe is great for lounging and the teddy material is warm. This style is priced at $103 and comes in two color options.

Another great gift idea is the St. Jude Cozy Teddy Faux Fur Set that donates 25% off the purchase price directly to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This set comes with a heart-shaped pillow and blanket that will match with almost any home decor. It’s also very cozy and will look nice placed on a chair, bed, or sofa.

Jewelry is a nice gift for women, and the Quinn Small Leather Jewelry Box is a useful item. The lid of this jewelry box can be personalized, and it features an array of slots to organize rings, bracelets, and necklaces. Plus, you can choose from four color options, and it’s priced at $129.

Gifts for him

The Claremont Liquor Decanter 3-Piece Gift Set is a nice gift idea for men. This is a great way to update a bar cart and it can be engraved. The set comes with a large container and three glasses. It also features blown soda-lime glass that looks very luxurious and the set is priced at $99.

If your husband, boyfriend, or significant other loves football then he will love the NFL Beer Glasses. They’re priced at just $25 and comes in either glasses or pints. These glasses are dishwasher safe and personalization is free. There are over 32 teams to choose from and also come on cheese boards as well.

For the Home

Create a warm welcome to your front door with the new XOXO Doormat. This doormat is adorable and a great way to keep guests from traveling debris into your home. It’s priced at $25 and can be reused for years to come.

