Anker’s eufy Smart Scale plummets to $25.50 at Amazon (Save 43%)

EufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its P1 Smart Scale for $25.49 shipped. That’s about $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Folks that snag this scale will be able to keep tabs on 14 different body measurements. Examples include weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and the list goes on. Popular ecosystems like Apple Health, Google Fit, and others are supported, allowing you to track measurements in your preferred app. Up to 16 different users can use this scale to follow measurements over time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Forfeit Anker/eufy branding to shave $6 more off today’s spending. You can grab Etekcity’s Smart Scale for $19. This is actually another deal we’ve recently posted and marks the return the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. Like the lead discount above, this unit also integrates with big name platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, and more.

If you’re looking to increase weight by adding muscle, have a look at the deal we spotted on Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium weight bench. You can currently grab it for $216, paving the way for $83 in savings. It’s adjustable in a variety of ways, sports cushioning throughout, and is able to support 1,000-pounds of weight.

Anker eufy P1 Smart Scale features:

Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.

Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

