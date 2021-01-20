FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s eufy Smart Scale plummets to $25.50 at Amazon (Save 43%)

-
AmazonAnkereufy
43% off $25.50

EufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its P1 Smart Scale for $25.49 shipped. That’s about $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. Folks that snag this scale will be able to keep tabs on 14 different body measurements. Examples include weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and the list goes on. Popular ecosystems like Apple Health, Google Fit, and others are supported, allowing you to track measurements in your preferred app. Up to 16 different users can use this scale to follow measurements over time. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Forfeit Anker/eufy branding to shave $6 more off today’s spending. You can grab Etekcity’s Smart Scale for $19. This is actually another deal we’ve recently posted and marks the return the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked. Like the lead discount above, this unit also integrates with big name platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, and more.

If you’re looking to increase weight by adding muscle, have a look at the deal we spotted on Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium weight bench. You can currently grab it for $216, paving the way for $83 in savings. It’s adjustable in a variety of ways, sports cushioning throughout, and is able to support 1,000-pounds of weight.

Anker eufy P1 Smart Scale features:

  • Instantly learn 14 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more.
  • Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.
  • Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Anker

eufy

About the Author

Grab a seat on Serta’s Palisades Sofa for $281 at...
VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub delivers Ethernet, 4K HDM...
Anker’s latest eufy Smart Lock ditches the Wi-Fi ...
LEGO’s City Deep Space Rocket falls to all-time l...
Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus solar panel falls to $2...
Roborock’s S6 robotic vacuums handle the chores s...
Sauder’s Harvey Park Coffee Table plunges to new ...
Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max and more with Speck cases...
Show More Comments

Related

24% off

Apple Health and Google Fit support headline Etekcity’s Smart Scale at $19 (Amazon low)

$19 Learn More

LEGO launches new collectible coins with Castle, Space, and other classic themes

Read more Learn More
$25 off

Jump-start your smart home with Sengled’s 2-bulb Wi-Fi kit at just $15 (Reg. $40)

$15 Learn More
60% off

This 3-cup mini food chopper is nearly 60% off for today only, now just $15

$15 Learn More
Reg. $450

Grab a seat on Serta’s Palisades Sofa for $281 at Amazon (Reg. $450)

$281 Learn More
Reg. $170

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live with ANC return to low of $127 (Save 25%)

$127 Learn More
40% off

Up to 40% off Otterbox tumblers: Elevation Growler, wine mugs, more from $18

From $18 Learn More
50% off

PlayStation Plus 1-year memberships now under $28 with free delivery (Reg. $60)

$28 Learn More