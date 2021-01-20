FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take 20% off Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at its second-best price yet: $237.50

Reg. $299 $237.50

Lenovo is currently offering its 10-inch Chromebook Duet for $237.49 shipped when code EXTRAFIVE has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $299 price tag you’d pay, today’s offer is $12 under our previous mention, marking the second-best we’ve seen to date, and the lowest in several months. Lenovo’s 10-inch Duet delivers Chrome OS alongside a touchscreen display and 2-in-1 design. Powered by a 2GHz processor, you’re also going to benefit from a detachable keyboard and USB-C connectivity, as well as 128GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Over 905 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C Hub and upgrade your new Chromebook. With seven different ports, you’ll be able to bring HDMI, SD card readers, USB-A and more into the mix with a single cable. It’ll only set you back $28 right now at Amazon and with over 2,600 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

Speaking of Chromebooks, you’ll find even more discounts in our deals hub right here. That’s alongside this morning’s discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, which delivers an Android-centered experience in a similar 10.5-inch form-factor. Right now, it’s marked down to $529, saving you $121 from the going rate.

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet features:

Work on pending assignments while on the move with this Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1-inch touch screen provides an interactive user experience, while the 128GB of internal storage offer ample space for apps and media files. This Lenovo Chromebook Duet features a MediaTek Helio P60T processor and 4GB of RAM for effortless multitasking.

