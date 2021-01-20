Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 delivers with S Pen support at $529 (Save $121)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for $529 shipped. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer amounts to $121 in savings, comes within $9 of the Amazon low, and is matching the best we’ve seen in six months. For comparison, today’s offer is also notably less than what the 128GB configuration sells for. Centered around a 10.5-inch AMOLED panel with under-display fingerprint sensor, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 pairs with an S Pen for taking notes or drawing. It also arrives with 2-in-1 DeX software for turning the Android tablet into a more full-featured desktop machine. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,400 customers.

Leverage some of your leftover savings to grab Samsung’s official Galaxy Tab S6 Book Cover for $50 at Amazon. It features a folio style design that’ll protect the device when not in use as well as an integrated kickstand to prop up the tablet during Netflix binges in bed and much more.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a price cut on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab S7, which packs some higher-end features like a 120Hz display at $580. But if you’re in the market for a more affordable tablet, Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup just went on sale with up to 37% in savings to be had and prices starting at $40.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Tablet features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy.

