Moog brings legendary Model 15 modular synth to macOS Big Sur, FREE for existing iOS users

Moog — one of the premier synth brands since the mid 1960s — just announced the Model 15 Modular synth for Mac. The brand has now updated its “award-winning” Model 15 Modular Synthesizer App with a number of new features and compatibility with macOS Big Sur. Originally developed as an emulation of the iconic 1973 hardware and an educational tool for modular synthesis, the Model 15 is also a wonderful creation tool for music producers/sound designers, and is now available on the big screen, inside your favorite DAW, and is free to existing owners of the iOS version. More details below.

Moog Model 15 Modular synth for Mac

The Model 15 Modular Synthesizer App is a particularly great recreation of what has become a legendary modular synth. Although, now you can run the whole thing in glorious big-screen form-factor on your main desktop or Mac rig. Better yet, if you already own the iOS version of the app, Moog says the macOS Big Sur version is a completely free update:

If you already own the Model 15 App on your iOS device, no additional purchase or upgrade is required to use the app on your Apple Silicon or Intel based Mac laptop or desktop, and it can be downloaded from your previously purchased items.

Moog says the Model 15 has been “meticulously recreated in this application to ensure the power and transcendent sound quality of each module remains intact. It includes the “legendary Moog 921 series oscillators and 904A Low Pass Filter” as well as “the coveted 907 Fixed Filter Bank” and everything else the iOS version carries.

But there are some new additions by way of a new free expansion pack that carries 80 modular patches from “sub-rattling basses to mix-cutting leads” and everything in between. Seven new built-in tutorials also help folks to acclimate themselves to a modular (all those virtual patch cables to plug-in) workflow.

As mentioned above, Model 15 Modular synth for Mac is free to all owners of the iOS version and will cost $30 for anyone that does not.

Here’s more details from Moog:

The Model 15 Modular Synthesizer App features both monophonic and four-voice polyphonic operation, easily commanded via four seamlessly integrated controllers. Simple controls provide instant access to a traditional Moog keyboard, 1150 ribbon controller, eight-step sequencing arpeggiator, and the award-winning Animoog keyboard with 22 built-in scales and polyphonic modulation capabilities. Also included are extended features which expand the capabilities of the app beyond the traditional offerings of the hardware Moog Model 15, including total MIDI integration. Learn more here.

9to5Toys’ Take

As someone who has been a big fan of Moog’s hardware and software synths for many years, today’s news is like music to my ears. This update means we are getting “seamless integration with Logic, GarageBand, and MainStage for use in studio and live performance environments,” as well as standalone and Audio Unit v3 plugin support. Whether you’re just getting into modular synthesis for the first time or looking to add some to the digital side of your main Mac rig, the new Model 15 Modular synth update has you covered.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!