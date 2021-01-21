There are a ton of diaper bags on the market that are stylish and functional. There are also options out there that are gender-neutral so that both mom and dad can carry it. That’s why, today, we are rounding up the top five options that are both fashionable and functional. We also found a few styles that are budget-friendly, as well. So be sure to head below the jump to find our top five picks in diaper bags. Also, you will want to check out our latest guide to Pottery Barn’s Valentine’s Day Guide too.

One of our top options in diaper bags for 2021 is the Freshly Picked Classic Diaper Bag. I personally own this style and can say I really love it. This bag is very stylish and comes in a ton of color options that also compliment menswear as well. I really enjoy that this diaper bag is wipeable to keep clean, and it features two insulated bottle pockets. It’s priced at $175 and has over 500 reviews from happy customers with a 4.9/5 star rating.

Nordstrom has an array of great diaper bags to choose from for both mom and dad. A standout is the BabyMel Robyn Convertible Backpack that’s priced at $85. This stylish diaper backpack stores everything you need when you’re on the go with baby and allows you to keep your hands free. It also features insulated bottle holders, and it has a changing pad. This style also includes an array of additional pockets makes it easy to stay organized.

Another diaper bag backpack that’s gender-neutral, as well as stylish, is the Eddie Bauer Cascade design that can be found at Target. It’s priced at $65, and with over 200 reviews, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars. It features over 12 pockets for organization and also has stroller hooks for convenience. This style is also lightweight and features cushioned shoulder straps to promote comfort.

The Honest Company is known for its exceptional baby products, and its diaper bags do not disappoint. One of our top picks for 2021 is the Honest Company Vegan Faux Leather Diaper Bag that’s priced at $170. I really like that this bag has a removable changing pad with a zip compartment for wipes. It also has an interior that can be wiped clean, and the crossbody straps make it easy to carry. It also transitions into a backpack in just one clip.

Finally, I love personalizing items, and the Pottery Barn Claremont Diaper Bag has monogramming options for just $12. This bag is available in two gender-neutral color options, and it’s water-resistant for added convenience. Stroller straps and a changing mat are included. This style is also nice for traveling with cushioned shoulder straps, and it’s large enough to fit a 15-inch MacBook as well.

