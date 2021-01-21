It’s been a particularly busy stretch for elago as the popular accessory-maker has been rolling out new add-ons for iPhone, AirPods, and more. Just yesterday we went hands-on with elago’s new MagSafe-compatible stands for the latest iPhones. Now today, we’re getting a new accessory for Apple TV. The elago T4 case turns Apple’s streaming media player into a Nintendo console, at least on the outside. This continues the brand’s long-running approach to turning Apple’s first-party devices into fun and often nostalgic visuals modeled after gaming consoles. Head below for full details on today’s announcement.

elago converts your Apple TV into a Nintendo (sort of)

elago has done quite the job in recent years bringing nostalgic designs to a wide range of Apple products. Dolling out vintage iPod designs along with Nintendo consoles and more, they’ve walked close to the line of copyright without going over. While the amount of protection actually provided by these products might be debatable, there is no denying the fun shot of color and vintage vibes these accessories bring to the table.

The new elago T4 Apple TV Case does just that with a number of familiar visual cues reminiscent of the Super NES system of the 1990s. Much like elago’s other products, today’s new accessory features a hefty silicone design that wraps around your Apple TV. You’ll also find all of the ports you might know from the SNES represented here, including two controllers on the front and a cartridge slot along the top.

While none of those ports are actually functional, on the backside you’ll find access to all of the usual I/O, including HDMI and power. The light on the front of the Apple TV serves as a power indicator for the SNES as well.

elago is bringing the T4 Apple TV case to market in your choice of two different colors. The traditional light gray will be more reminiscent of the classic SNES design, but you can also pick up a dark gray model that offers a different look.

The new elago Apple T4 case for Apple TV is available to order today. It’s listed at $25, but in typical elago fashion, you can expect to see it go on sale periodically. You can find more details on today’s announcement over on this landing page. Make sure you check out our Tested with 9to5Toys guide for more reviews on some of the latest accessories from elago.

