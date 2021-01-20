You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Earlier this week, elago introduced a new line of MagSafe-compatible accessories, including various charging docks, cases, and more. Alongside that announcement, elago is also bringing two more iPhone standalone docks to market with MagSafe functionality, too. Today, we’re taking a look at the elago MS2 Charging Stand for MagSafe, which has a familiar HomePod mini kind of design that won’t take up too much space on your nightstand. Head below for a quick look and a few hands-on thoughts.

elago MS2 Charging Stand for MagSafe delivers a HomePod mini design

elago has brought a number of new products for Apple’s latest iPhones to market this month. The latest of which is the MS2 Charging Stand, which arrives in a handful of different colors and features a slanted design that makes it easy to keep an eye on notifications.

If you’re familiar with elago’s other offerings, then you won’t be surprised to see that you’ll need to bring your own MagSafe adapter to the party. elago goes this route to keep costs down, with the list price sitting at $25. The silicone design features cutout locations for users to slide their cable through and elevate to a spot for the latest iPhones to sit.

Other notable specs from elago:

ELAGO IS PAVING THE WAY FOR new MagSafe accessories! One of the first designs to be CREATED FROM SCRATCH is the MS2 Stand – the PERFECT ADDITION TO YOUR NIGHTSTAND, COUNTER, or DESK. Great for personal use or a gift for any iPhone 12 user!

AFTER AN EASY INSTALLATION PROCESS, THE STAND holds your MagSafe compatible phone and charges it. The CIRCULAR DESIGN of the MS2 is AESTHETICALLY PLEASING and FITS PERFECTLY WITH ANY INTERIOR DESIGN MOTIF.

PREMIUM SILICONE WAS USED TO create this awesome product so that it can help protect your phone and the surface it sits on. Silicone PREVENTS SCRATCHES on the surface it rests on and KEEPS IT SECURELY THERE with amazing grip.

It’s been a busy week for elago, but of all the new products that they’ve introduced, this is my favorite of the bunch. The MS2 Charging Stand sports a familiar HomePod mini-style design, which will look great on your nightstand. I parked mine right next to my miniature speaker from Apple, and they complement each other wonderfully.

As I’ve regularly noted with elago products, you’ll be disappointed if you’re looking for an all-in-one charging solution. Owning a MagSafe cable is required to make this charging stand functional. For some, this will be a turnoff. However, the benefit is that really helps keeps costs down along the way.

Overall, I give elago high marks for its MS2 Charging Stand. It’s both affordable and well made. The silicone is soft to the touch and won’t scratch your device or nightstand. Additionally, you can choose from a variety of different colors, as well.

