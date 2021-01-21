Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch strikes $93, more from $46 (Up to 58% off)

Amazon is offering the Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch (FTW1151) for $93 shipped. Also available at Fossil. Today’s deal is $62 off the going rate and marks the best offer we’ve tracked since August. This stylish hybrid smartwatch trades in an illuminated display for 12-month battery life, ensuring you won’t need to charge it every day or so. It features a 42mm case size and 22mm genuine leather band. Since this is a hybrid smartwatch, you’ll still be able to get smartphone notifications, track activity, monitor sleep, and much more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches discounted as low as $46.

And that’s not all. On Tuesday we spotted a notable discount on Citizen’s Eco-Drive Japanese-Quartz Watch. Amazon shoppers can add it to their collection for $156. This equates to $49 in savings and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year. Oh, and Pokémon fans should peek at Casio’s new retro Pikachu G-SHOCK Watch.

Fossil Commuter Hybrid Smartwatch features:

Looks like a watch, acts like a smartwatch. Smartphone notifications, activity tracking, custom goal setting, sleep monitoring, customizable buttons & automatic time zone updates

Charging not required, estimated 12 months battery life based on usage; a gentle buzz lets you know when you receive a smartphone notification: texts, calls and updates

Case size: 42mm; Band size: 22mm; imported; water resistant to 100ft (30m); stainless steel case with genuine brown leather band; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands

