This Citizen Eco-Drive Watch is $44 off alongside Seiko and Fossil models priced from $97

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Japanese-Quartz Watch for $161.18 shipped. That’s $44 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in over a year by $8. Anyone looking to add a rich, dark colorway to their collection of watches is in for a treat. This Citizen Eco-Drive model boasts a “clean, simple design and uncluttered details.” Since it’s powered entirely by light, you’ll never have to fiddle with batteries. This makes it a hassle-free timepiece worth grabbing for yourself, a friend, or family member. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watch discounts priced from $97.

More watch deals:

If you thought the deals were over, you’re in for a surprise. You can find more Citizen Eco-Drive watches up to 40% off right here. Additionally, these TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches are as low as $128. And anyone on the hunt for an always-on Apple Watch can snag Series 5 Nike models from $299.

Citizen Eco-Drive Japanese-Quartz Watch features:

The Drive from Citizen collection has gotten a fresh new look. A clean, simple design and uncluttered details; this brand new intriguing CTO timepiece will keep you going for years to come. Powered by light, with Eco-Drive technology, this maintenance free timepiece will never need a battery change. Featured here in a black-tone stainless steel case, black-tone Milanese mesh bracelet, black dial and black accents.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!