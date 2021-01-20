The Pokémon Company kicked off its 25th anniversary celebration earlier in the month with some announcements of its own, as well as details on upcoming collaborations to expect. We’re now getting a look at one of its first partnerships of the year, as Casio has just unveiled the latest edition to its BABY-G collection. Decked out in a unique Pokémon-inspired colorway, the new Casio Pokémon G-SHOCK Watch arrives next month. Head below for all of the details.

Casio debuts new Pokémon G-SHOCK Watch

The first collaboration announced following the initial 25th-anniversary showcase is now giving Pokémon fans a new way to add some Kanto stylings to their fit. Merging Casio’s signature stylings with a design that’s straight out of the ’90s, its new Pokémon G-SHOCK Watch delivers a unique timepiece for trainers to enjoy.

Entering into Casio’s collection of BABY-G watches, the entire form-factor here isn’t changed too drastically from what you’ll find with other styles in the lineup. But what is receiving a fresh coat of paint is the actual design. This model comes covered in a camouflage pattern made of Pikachu silhouettes. The Pokémon theming is also present on the watch face itself, as you’ll find a little Pikachu inscription with the PokéDex number right below.

On top of all of the Pokémon theming, you’ll find the usual roster of features from Casio on its G-SHOCK watches. The entire build is designed to be shock-resistant, and it can withstand tagging along in the pool with a 100-meter waterproof rating.

Alongside the watch itself, Casio is carrying over the Pokémon theming to the rest of the packaging here on the special-edition release. Alongside a box that sports the same camouflaged design, you’re getting a Poké Ball-themed carrying case that is sure to catch the eye of trainers as a nice display piece, on top of its actual storage purposes.

The upcoming Pokémon Casio BABY-G Watch is slated to go up for pre-order next month on February 2. It’ll debut with a $150 price tag, which is slightly more expensive than the rest of the brand’s timepieces in this collection. So, unfortunately, Pokémon fans will have to shell out some extra cash to score the limited-edition colorway.

The latest collaboration from Pokémon and Casio has no doubt resulted in a unique timepiece, but it’s certainly not as sleek as the previous editions of Pikachu-themed watches we’ve seen. Even if it won’t be your daily driver, there’s a lot to like about the stylings here if you’re a Pokémon fan, especially if Pikachu specifically catches your eye.

In the meantime, before the watch launches next month, don’t forget to check out the latest trailer for New Pokémon Snap, which will be coming to Switch in April. And then get all of the details on the rest of The Pokémon Company’s plans for its 25th anniversary in our coverage right here.

