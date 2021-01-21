FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These AmazonBasics reusable ice packs have fallen as low as $3.50 each

-
15% off $3.50 each

Amazon is offering four of its AmazonBasics Large Reusable Ice Packs for $22.63 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in months. This 4-pack of hard-sided rectangular ice packs offers a cost-effective way to cool a lunch box, picnic bag, and more. Each pack measures 10.4- 7.9- by 0.5-inches, yielding an expansive size that’s ready to chill “for 8-hours or more.” Heavy-duty plastic casing used is both leak- and BPA-free. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Amazon branded ice packs discounted as low as $3.50 each.

More ice packs on sale:

And those aren’t the only AmazonBasics deals we’ve found lately. In fact, yesterday’s light bulb offer is still live. Shoppers can bag 16 dimmable LED bulbs for $1.50 each. While these aren’t smart, they’re ready to work with dimmer switches. I’ve outfitted my home with smart switches, doing something similar will free you up to swoop in and take advantage of great deals like this whenever they appear.

AmazonBasics Large Ice Packs features:

  • 4-pack of hard-sided rectangular ice packs for temporary cold storage of food, beverages, perishables, and more; dimensions measure 10.4 x 7.9 x 0.5 inches
  • Heavy-duty BPA-free plastic casing for leak-free durability
  • Place in coolers, lunch boxes, bags, storage cases, and more to keep items cold

