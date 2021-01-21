Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Max/mini Screen Protectors from $4, more

TechMatte (99% positive all-time feedback from 301,000+) via Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of amFilm iPhone 12/Pro Glass Screen Protectors for $5.99 Prime shipped when code I7T8QPTU has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $12 going rate, you’re saving 50% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the all-time low. You can also score a 3-pack of iPhone 12 Pro Max screen protectors for $3.99 with code N93SCDRI as well as 12 mini with code 7NTIZWVB for $4.19. No matter which one of Apple’s latest iPhones you’re currently rocking, today’s discounted screen protectors are a great way to ensure the screen says scratch-free. And with several protectors included, you’ll be able to swap them out over time to keep things looking fresh. Over 2,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.
This screen protector is specifically cut to fit the iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7″ model) to cover the display area, allowing room for most cases. Ultra thin-0.33mm thickness is reliable and resilient, and promises full compatibility with touchscreen sensitivity. Highly durable, and scratch resistant – surface hardness 9H and topped with oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints.
Includes 3x GLASS Screen Protector, Installation Tray, Wet Wipes, Easy Installation Use Guide, Dust Removal Stickers. Over 5 Million users worldwide trust amFilm to protect their iPhones. Protect your screen with us!
