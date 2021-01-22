Bose outlet sale takes up to $100 off AirPlay 2 speakers, ANC headphones, more from $85

Bose is ending the week by launching a new outlet sale that’s discounting a selection of its certified refurbished speakers, headphones, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Bose Portable Home Speaker for $249.95. Down from its usual $350 going rate that you’ll pay at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in roughly two months. This Wi-Fi speaker delivers a portable design that yields up to 12-hours of battery life per charge to expand your AirPlay 2 and Alexa setup. The Bose Portable Home Speaker also packs an IPX4 waterproof rating as well as 360-degree sound playback. Includes a full 1-year warranty. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional deals from $85.

Other notable Bose deals include:

Be sure to shop all of the other markdowns in today’s sale right here. Just like the lead deal, everything comes backed by the full 1-year warranty that you’ll find on new Bose gear. Then go check out our home theater guide for some other discounts today, including this Sonos-based AirPlay sound system at $600 off.

Bose Portable Home Speaker features:

The Portable Home Speaker is a wireless home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and a voice-controlled speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and when you leave home, you can take it with you. Anywhere with Wi-Fi, you can control it with your voice and stream music directly from the cloud. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control it like any other portable speaker.

