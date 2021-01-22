Sonos backs this AirPlay-enabled home theater Kit at $600 off

Best Buy offers the Sonos-powered Sonance 2-Channel Home Theater Kit for $1,399.98. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, this bundle originally sold for $3,000 but has trended closer to $2,000 over the last 6-months or so. Those looking for a more robust sound system than some of Sonos’ more basic options will want to consider this kit from Sonance. You’ll receive a pair of speakers, a Sonos Amp, and all of the necessary bracketings for a built-in setup. It’s a great option if you’d like a more personalized setup or prefer the look of in-wall speakers. Of course, you’ll be able to leverage all of the usual streaming platforms from Apple Music to Spotify, and beyond here. Sonos Amp delivers AirPlay 2, line-in, RCA, and other connectivity options, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Prefer an all-in-one setup? Go with the Sonos Beam instead. For a fraction of the cost of the lead deal above, you’ll be able to enjoy a simplified setup that delivers AirPlay 2, all of your favorite streaming services, and more. Just plug in your HDMI cable and you’ll be ready to rock. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 3,800 Amazon reviewers.

For more on the home theater front, consider checking out this all-in-one VIZIO sound system deal we spotted earlier this week. Down from the usual $1,000 price tag, this bundle is now listed at $599 and features a complete 5.1-channel design, which is great for upgrading your existing setup.

Sonance Sonos bundle features:



Bring your television audio to life without compromising the beauty of the room. As an alternative to traditional sound bars or bookshelf speakers, this system allows you to enjoy premium television audio while hiding the electronics and wiring in the wall and behind the TV. This package includes two in-wall speakers with paintable grilles; when painted, the speakers almost disappear into the surrounding space. The included Sonos amp provides 125 watts of power per channel, which lets you enjoy high-resolution sound from the Sonance speakers.

