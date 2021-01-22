FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 40% off solar panels, accessories, more today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off solar accessories, smart home essentials, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with Charger for $103.88. Today’s deal is over $70 off the original price and down $50 from the regular going rate. This solar panel includes everything you need to get started, such as an 11-amp charge controller, cables, and more. It’s designed to be used in tandem with a variety of products, including outdoor setups, RVs, boats, and more. Ships with a 25-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars. You can shop the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Looking for a more robust option in comparison to the lead deal above? You can grab the 200W model from Nature Power on sale today for $168. It typically goes for around $225. You’ll find many of the same features detailed below featured here, except with a more powerful panel with up to 200-watts of output. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Make sure to check out these additional deals from today’s sale at Home Depot featuring tools, solar panels, and more. Jump into our Green Deals guide for everyday markdowns on energy-saving accessories, including smart thermostats, solar panels, and automated switches.

Nature Power Solar Panels feature:

Nature Power Solar Panels take the sun’s energy and turns it into electric current. These solar panels are high efficiency 12-Volt solar panels featuring sturdy aluminum frames and high transparency tempered glass tops. They have a scratch resistant and anti-reflective coating to help keep the solar panel in good shape for many years. They are rugged enough to be permanently mounted outdoors or even on mobile applications such as RVs and boats.

