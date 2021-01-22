LG UltraGear 144Hz monitors upgrade your battlestation from $160 (Save up to $100)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the LG UltraGear 27-inch 1080p 144Hz HDR Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its usual $330 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 24% price cut, marks only the second time we’ve seen this monitor on sale, and comes within $21 of the all-time low set just once before on Black Friday. LG’s UltraGear monitor makes for a notable battlestation upgrade thanks to its 27-inch 144Hz refresh rate panel and 1080p resolution. Alongside AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, there’s also a bezel-less design and adjustable stand. A pair of HDMI ports are included with a DisplayPort input to complete the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 160 customers. Head below for more LG UltraGear monitors from $160.

Other LG UltraGear monitor deals:

LG UltraGear 27-inch 144Hz Monitor features:

Play like a pro with LG’s 27″ UltraGear LED Gaming Monitor. Color intensity and purity of an IPS display with Full HD resolution and unbelievable 1ms response rate and 144Hz refresh rate. Featuring sRGB 99% color gamut, HDR 10, custom gaming controls, two HDMI ports and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility to minimize tearing and stutter — all in a virtually borderless, wall-mountable design.

