FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG UltraGear 144Hz monitors upgrade your battlestation from $160 (Save up to $100)

-
Best BuyeBay Daily DealsBest PC Gaming DealsLG
$100 off From $160

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the LG UltraGear 27-inch 1080p 144Hz HDR Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its usual $330 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 24% price cut, marks only the second time we’ve seen this monitor on sale, and comes within $21 of the all-time low set just once before on Black Friday. LG’s UltraGear monitor makes for a notable battlestation upgrade thanks to its 27-inch 144Hz refresh rate panel and 1080p resolution. Alongside AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, there’s also a bezel-less design and adjustable stand. A pair of HDMI ports are included with a DisplayPort input to complete the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 160 customers. Head below for more LG UltraGear monitors from $160.

Other LG UltraGear monitor deals:

While we’re talking about battlestation upgrades, be sure to check out all of the Razer offerings we spotted this morning. Starting at $20, you’ll be able to bring a new keyboard, mouse, and other gaming accessories to your setup with up to 50% in savings in tow. That’s alongside all of the other offers in our PC gaming guide, as well.

LG UltraGear 27-inch 144Hz Monitor features:

Play like a pro with LG’s 27″ UltraGear LED Gaming Monitor. Color intensity and purity of an IPS display with Full HD resolution and unbelievable 1ms response rate and 144Hz refresh rate. Featuring sRGB 99% color gamut, HDR 10, custom gaming controls, two HDMI ports and NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility to minimize tearing and stutter — all in a virtually borderless, wall-mountable design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Best PC Gaming Deals LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 32% on Samsung internal NVMe and 2.5-inch SS...
Save up to 50% on Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Pro keybo...
CORSAIR launches new VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL RAM with 10-z...
Lenovo’s compact smart plug is down to just $10 r...
All-new Razer Naga X gaming mouse packs 16 programmable...
Microsoft’s Modern Mobile Mouse strikes new Amazo...
NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch nears Am...
Score three Google Nest Cam Indoor at a low of $248 (Sa...
Show More Comments

Related

20% off

Save up to $200 on Samsung 4K monitors, 144Hz UltraWides, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Shop now

Save up to $750 on Alienware UltraWides, 240Hz gaming monitors, more

$750 off Learn More
Up to 32% off

Save up to 32% on Samsung internal NVMe and 2.5-inch SSDs starting at $57

From $57 Learn More
Reg. $280+

Go pro with Blendtec’s Classic 570 Blender and an 8-yr. warranty for $210 (Reg. $280+)

$210 Learn More
50% off

Timex End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off your purchase

extra 20% off Learn More

Apple starts $5 Build Your Collection movie sale featuring iconic 80s and 90s films

Learn More
Reg. $120

Refresh your pots and pans with Gotham’s 10-piece Stackable Cookware at $69 (Reg. $120)

$69 Learn More
50% off

Save up to 50% on Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Pro keyboard, mice, and more from $20

From $20 Learn More