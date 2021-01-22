FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 50% on Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Pro keyboard, mice, and more from $20

Amazon is currently taking up to 50% off a selection of Razer PC gaming accessories starting at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. Headlining is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless Keyboard at $169.99. Down from $230, today’s offer is good for a 26% price cut and marks the very first discount to date. As one of Razer’s latest gaming keyboards, the BlackWidow V3 Pro sports its Green Mechanical switches that pair with Chroma RGB lighting and a metal top plate. On top of Bluetooth, you can also choose from HyperSpeed Wireless and USB-C connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $20.

Other notable Razer gaming accessories:

Once you’ve shopped all of the deals in today’s sale, be sure to hit up our PC gaming guide for even more ways to save. Right now, Monoprice’s 43-inch Curved CrystalPro Monitor is still $100 off alongside some other displays from $230. Then catch up on all of the details on Razer Naga X MMO gaming mouse, as well as the new VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL RAM from CORSAIR.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

