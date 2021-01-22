Save up to 32% on Samsung internal NVMe and 2.5-inch SSDs starting at $57

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 870 QVO SATA 2.5-inch 1TB Internal Solid-State Drive for $99.99. Usually fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks the second-best price to date, and comes within $10 of the all-time low set just once before. You can also grab the 2TB model for $200, down from $250 and matching our previous mention. As one of Samsung’s latest SSDs on the market, the 870 QVO series sports 560MB/s transfer speeds and increased reliability from previous-generation models. Whether your older Mac or PC is feeling sluggish as of late, or you just need a storage boost, these drives are ideal ways to speed up boot times and take advantage of quicker file transfers. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $57.

Other Samsung internal SSD deals include:

If these internal SSD deals aren’t going to cut it for upgrading your storage pool, have a look at RAVPower’s Portable USB-C 1TB model, which is currently on sale for $115. Not only are you looking at 540MB/s speeds here, but 24% in savings, as well.

Samsung 870 QVO 2.5-inch SSD features:

The 870 QVO is Samsung’s latest 2nd generation QLC SSD with up to 8TB of storage capacity. Dependable storage for PCs and laptops, with performance you can trust. With an expanded SATA interface limit of 560/530 MB/s sequential speeds, the 870 QVO improves random access speed and sustained performance. Intelligent TurboWrite accelerates write speeds and maintains long-term high performance with a larger variable buffer.

