RAVPower’s Portable USB-C 1TB SSD is backed by 540MB/s speeds at $115 (24% off)

VAVA (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon currently offers the RAVPower Portable USB-C 1TB Pro Solid-State Drive for $114.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $150, you’re saving $35 here with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. Sporting USB-C connectivity, RAVPower’s Pro SSD is enclosed in a compact aluminum casing to blend in with your Mac or iPad Pro. On top of 540MB/s transfer speeds, a shock-resistant design adds some extra peace of mind for storing it in your everyday carry. Over 715 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you drop down to the 512GB version of RAVPower’s Pro SSD at $80. This offering delivers just about all of the features found above, including its USB-C connectivity and compact design. You’re just looking at half the overall storage capacity, which may be a fine compromise considering you’re saving and an extra $35 here.

Those in the market for a more rugged design can also still lock-in G-Technology’s 4TB USB-C Hard Drive at $130. This drive delivers added water- and drop-resistance on top of a large storage capacity, and is now $30 off the going rate. There’s also plenty of other offers in our Mac accessories guide, as well, including Satechi’s new USB-C Backlit Keyboards from $48.

RAVPower Portable USB-C 1TB SSD Pro features:

Cutting-edge reading/writing speeds up to 540MB/s, 5x faster than a conventional HDD, plays high-end gaming or 4K videos in seconds, no more waiting around. As the most popular SSD for young adults, RAVPower SSD is crafted with zinc-aluminum alloy casing with piano-baked finish that’s delicate & comfortable touch and elegant simplistic design, provides higher resistance to shock and optimal heat dissipation.

