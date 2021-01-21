FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RAVPower’s Portable USB-C 1TB SSD is backed by 540MB/s speeds at $115 (24% off)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesRAVPower
Save 24% $115

VAVA (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon currently offers the RAVPower Portable USB-C 1TB Pro Solid-State Drive for $114.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $150, you’re saving $35 here with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. Sporting USB-C connectivity, RAVPower’s Pro SSD is enclosed in a compact aluminum casing to blend in with your Mac or iPad Pro. On top of 540MB/s transfer speeds, a shock-resistant design adds some extra peace of mind for storing it in your everyday carry. Over 715 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you drop down to the 512GB version of RAVPower’s Pro SSD at $80. This offering delivers just about all of the features found above, including its USB-C connectivity and compact design. You’re just looking at half the overall storage capacity, which may be a fine compromise considering you’re saving and an extra $35 here.

Those in the market for a more rugged design can also still lock-in G-Technology’s 4TB USB-C Hard Drive at $130. This drive delivers added water- and drop-resistance on top of a large storage capacity, and is now $30 off the going rate. There’s also plenty of other offers in our Mac accessories guide, as well, including Satechi’s new USB-C Backlit Keyboards from $48.

RAVPower Portable USB-C 1TB SSD Pro features:

Cutting-edge reading/writing speeds up to 540MB/s, 5x faster than a conventional HDD, plays high-end gaming or 4K videos in seconds, no more waiting around. As the most popular SSD for young adults, RAVPower SSD is crafted with zinc-aluminum alloy casing with piano-baked finish that’s delicate & comfortable touch and elegant simplistic design, provides higher resistance to shock and optimal heat dissipation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

RAVPower

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Monoprice’s 43-inch Curved CrystalPro Monitor fal...
Add the retro Tiger X-Men or Transformers handhelds to ...
Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Max/mini Screen Prote...
Today’s best game deals: Mafia Definitive $29.50,...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fit 2 packs 15-day battery life ...
Rid your space of toxins: Germ Guardian’s UV HEPA...
HomeKit highlights this $27 Meross Smart Table Lamp (Re...
Amazon Gold Box winter coat and parka sale for the whol...
Show More Comments

Related

24% off

Seagate’s 1TB Ultra Touch USB-C SSD drops to low of $135 (Save $30), more from $92

From $92 Learn More
$100 off

Anker PowerHouse II 400 delivers USB-C/A and more on-the-go, now $300 ($100 off)

$300 Learn More
Save $100

Monoprice’s 43-inch Curved CrystalPro Monitor falls to $600 (Save $100), more from $230

From $230 Learn More
60% off

Brooks Winter Event takes up to 60% off running shoes and apparel with deals from just $20

From $20 Learn More
30% off

Add the retro Tiger X-Men or Transformers handhelds to your collection at $10.50 (30% off)

$10.50 Learn More

Turn your Apple TV into a Super Nintendo (sort of) with elago’s new cases

Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Max/mini Screen Protectors from $4, more

From $4 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: The Almost Gone, The Last Express, Fuel Cost, more

FREE+ Learn More