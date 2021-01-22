FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vineyard Vines offers up to 50% off all sale items from $20: Outerwear, pullovers, dresses, more

-
FashionVineyard Vines
50% off From $20

The Vineyard Vines Flash Event takes up to 50% off sale items including popular pullovers, dress shirts, pants, dresses, outerwear, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $125 or more receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals is the men’s Saltwater 1/2-Zip Pullover that will easily be a piece you will gravitate to for years to come. It’s currently on sale for $49 and originally was priced at $99. This pullover is available in an array of fun color options and the collar is a contrasting hue that makes it very stylish. It also features a logo on the chest and the material is stretch-infused, which is great for added mobility. You can style the pullover with jeans and khakis now and shorts in the summer too. With over 450 reviews from Vineyard Vines customers, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the new Lululemon markdowns that features pricing starting at just $9 as well as free delivery.

