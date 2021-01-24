FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 Ultra drops to new all-time low at $850 (Save $350)

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $849.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $1,200 right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount, beats the low there by $50, and is the best price we’ve tracked to date. Centered around a 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display with 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung’s Note20 Ultra delivers S-Pen support and 5G connectivity. There’s also a triple camera array around back complete with expandable microSD storage to go alongside the built-in 128GB of space. Even with the new Galaxy S21 on the way, this is still a compelling phone for the price. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Protect your new handset by spending a portion of the savings leftover from the lead deal by picking up the Spigen Tough Armor Case for $17. This cover will provide some extra protection against drops and scrapes. There’s also an added kickstand for propping up either smartphone while watching videos.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts on hardware, as well as all of the best app and game deals in our roundup. We’re notably still tracking a BOGO 50% off promotion on the OnePlus 8T smartphone at $325 off, as well as Google Pixel 3 XL at $300.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

