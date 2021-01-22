FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel 3 XL with 128GB of storage hits all-time low at $300 ($200 off)

B&H offers the Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB for $300 shipped. Today’s deal equates to a $200 discount from the regular going rate and a new all-time low. Notable features include a 6.3-inch 1440p display, Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU, 128GB of storage, and Google’s well-regarded 12MP camera. Learn more in our hands-on review. Despite being a few years old at this point, Google Pixel 3 XL is still a viable device, even more so at today’s discount. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a Pixel 3 XL clear case to protect your investment. This option is under $10 and won’t break the bank, or add much bulk to your new device. Plus, the clear case design makes it easy to show off your color of choice from today’s deal. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Of course, our smartphone accessories guide is packed with deals on various add-ons for your Android devices. One notable offer at this time includes discounts on Samsung’s official Galaxy S20 cases and more.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

  • Capture the perfect shot every time, Get things done with the Google assistant, 1 Enjoy an all-day battery, and more.
  • Get everyone in the picture with Group selfies Selfie stick required. Snap portraits like a Pro with Portrait mode. Capture smiles, not blinks, for a great photo every time.
  • Pixel 3 comes with a battery that charges fast and wirelessly, and lasts all day. It’s even smart enough to limit battery usage for the apps you don’t use often to keep you Going longer.

