Best Android app deals of the day: Sheltered, The Escapists 2, Worms 3, and more

It’s Friday afternoon and that means it’s time to explore all of the Android app price drops we can take advantage of over the weekend. Alongside the official launch of Gibson’s new guitar app, our Android deal hub is filled with notable offers to browse through. But for now, it’s all about Google Play and the day’s best Android app deals. Highlights of this afternoon’s collection fall to titles like Sheltered, The Escapists 2, Worms 3, Penarium, Flockers, and Mobile Doc Scanner. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by this OnePlus BOGO 50% off 8T smartphone sale with up to $325 in savings. That offer now joins ongoing deals on Google’s Pixel 4a 5G, this Verizon 4-day Flash Sale, these official Google Pixel 4 cases, and Samsung’s Galaxy S20 cases. From there, we spotted HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook X360 lineup starting at $319 to sit alongside these Samsung Chromebook 4 offers starting from $199. On the accessory side of things, iOttie Android car mounts and mophie charging gear is up to 50% off along with everything in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 and 3 from $16, RE Village demo FREE, more

Sheltered is a post-apocalyptic disaster management game that gives a whole new meaning to the term “nuclear family”. Given a head-start over the billions lost in a nuclear holocaust, you must gather as many supplies as possible en route to the concrete underground shelter that will soon become your family home for the foreseeable dire future.

