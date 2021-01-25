Just released today, Banana Republic has a new luxurious line of performance wear called “BR Standard.” This new collection features elevated essentials that can be worn to the gym, while traveling, or even dressed up for work events. The pieces are lightweight, sweat-wicking, and feature design details to help make your day easier. Plus, they are available in an array of size options from XXS to XXL and even tall silhouettes. Banana Republic offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Banana Republic Standard collection, and be sure to check out our recent guide to Macy’s Valentine’s Day Guide with hundreds of ideas for gifting.

Banana Republic Standard Men’s Styles

One of the most notable items from this collection is the Motion Tech Joggers that are priced at $89 and come in two color options. This style features a wrinkle-resistant fabric to stay looking nice all day and joggers are very on-trend for this season. Better yet, the waist is adjustable with a drawstring design for a perfect fit. However, if you’re looking for an option for warmer weather, the Motion Tech Shorts have a similar design and are priced at $59.

Pair either the shorts or jogger with the Motion Tech Jacket that will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. The jacket is great for layering and the stretch-infused fabric adds mobility. So whether you’re heading to the office or practicing your golf swing, this jacket will come in handy. It’s priced at $129 and comes in two color options as well.

Luxury Women’s Performance Wear

Another notable deal from this collection is the women’s Scuba-Knit Sweatshirt Tunic. This tunic easily covers your bottom and the silver hard wear adds a luxurious touch. This style is also available in three color options and perfect for transitioning into spring weather. It will also pair with jeans or leggings alike and is priced at $55.

Finally, a standout from the Banana Republic Standard line for women is the Core Temp Jumpsuit. The all-black look is flattering, as well as the belted waist. It also has two large front pockets with internal slots to hold your cell phone, card, or keys. Also, it features two zippered chest pockets and even two back slots. The tapered leg is also stylish to wear with heels or sneakers alike, and the jumpsuit is priced at $139.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!