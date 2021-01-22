Macy’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is live featuring hundreds of top brands. Inside this gift guide you can find options under $20 as well as luxury items to spoil your loved ones. The gift guide is separated into categories such as jewelry, watches, beauty, fragrance, cologne, handbags, kids, loungewear, and home.

Macy’s offers free delivery on orders of $25 and over. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Macy’s and be sure to check out our latest guide to Nike’s new 2021 arrivals that are top-notch.

Macy’s Valentine’s Day ideas for her

Perfume is always a great gift idea for women, and Macy’s has an array of options. One of the best-selling perfume this year is Chanel’s CoCo Mademoiselle that’s priced at $138 and comes in a luxurious bottle. This warm floral scent is a modern take on the classic CoCo Chanel. With over 650 reviews, it’s rated 4.8/5 stars.

A very on-trend gift idea for Valentine’s Day is a hair dryer brush. Designed to create a salon blow-out hair style at home, the Drybar Double Short Dryer Brush is a must-have for $150. This dryer brush is unique with “ionic technology to help seal the cuticle for less frizz and tons of shine.” It’s also lightweight and rated 4.3/5 stars from Macy’s customers.

Handbags are another phenomenal gift idea. One of our top picks is the Jet Set East West Crossgrain Leather Crossbody that’s priced at $168 and is available in several fun colors. This bag is great for date night or everyday and features a crossbody design. It also has a wipe-clean exterior and a zippered space.

Men’s gift ideas

Macy’s top-selling men’s scent is Dior Sauvage. It’s available in three different bottle sizes and starts at $80. This cologne features both notes of freshness and masculine touches. With over 2,600 reviews, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars.

Another notable gift idea for men is the Polo Ralph Lauren Quarter-Zip Pullover. This versatile style is priced at $48. You can choose from nine different colors and it comes in sizes XS to 2XL.

Gifts under $20

Finally, an example of a great gift under $20 that everyone will love is the Godiva Valentine’s Day Gift Box that features six pieces of chocolate for $15. The six flavors include milk chocolate creme Brule, dark chocolate molten lava cake, white chocolate strawberry creme, and milk chocolate cappuccino. Plus, it comes in a beautiful gift box.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!