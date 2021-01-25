FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot discounts smart thermostats from Nest, Honeywell, more by up to 30%

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 30% off smart thermostats and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Nest Thermostat E with bundled sensor for $144. As a comparison, this listing has a $198 value as the thermostat goes for $169 and the sensor $39 regularly. This is the best price we’ve tracked in months. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather affordable alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

Another top pick is the Honeywell 7-day T5 Smart Programmable Thermostat at $74. That’s down from the usual up to $120 price tag and matching the Amazon all-time low price. Honeywell’s HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geo-fence features to help you save money and energy. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. Rated 3.9/5 stars

Browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page. Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness.

Nest Thermostat E features:

  • Frosted display
  • Remote control
  • Energy-efficiency
  • Home/Away assist
  • Wireless connection

