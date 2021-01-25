Lenovo’s 14-inch S330 Chromebook falls to $179 following 22% discount

Walmart is currently offering the Lenovo S330 2.1GHz/4GB/32GB Chromebook for $179 shipped. Down from its $239 going rate, you’re saving 22% here with today’s offer beating our previous Black Friday mention by $20 and marking the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. Lenovo’s S330 Chromebook is perfect for everything from browsing the web away from the desk to tackling school papers and more. With a 14-inch display at the center of the experience here, you’ll benefit from 8-hour battery life, 32GB of eMMC storage, and USB-C connectivity. Over 795 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the Lenovo S330.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing up to $51 discounts on Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup, which offer more high-end features compared to the lead discount. Starting at $199, you’ll find aluminum builds backed by Google Assistant and more. Plus, you’ll find even more in our Chromebook guide, as well.

Lenovo S330 Chromebook features:

Chromebook is a computer for the way the modern world works, with thousands of apps, built-in virus protection and cloud backups. It is secure, fast, up-to-date, versatile and simple. Starts in seconds and stays fast throughout the day. With up to 8 hours of battery life, you can surf, work or play from anywhere. Automatic updates and backups offer protection and peace of mind.

