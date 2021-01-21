Samsung’s Chromebook 4 lineup sees up to $51 discounts starting at $199

Walmart is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $299 shipped once added to your cart. Usually selling for $350, you’re saving $51 here with today’s offer beating our previous holiday mention by $1 and matching the best price in over a year. Samsung’s Chromebook 4+ delivers a 15-inch 1080p display that’s backed by a “military-grade” aluminum build. Built-in Google Assistant features pair with up to 10.5-hours of battery life to keep you untethered from a wall outlet through extended web surfing sessions, and a USB-C port plus dual USB 3.0 inputs round out the package. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and our announcement coverage offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Walmart offers the 11-inch Samsung Chromebook 4 for $199. Down from $230, today’s offer amounts to $31 in savings and matches our previous mention for the best in over a year. Featuring much of the same build quality and functionality noted above in a smaller package, this model is equipped with 12.5-hour battery life, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of SSD storage. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 445 customers.

Today’s Samsung Chromebook deals are also joined by an ongoing offer on Lenovo’s 10-inch Duet model at $237.50. That’s on top of the latest 14-inch Chromebook from HP which delivers a 13-hour battery life at an all-time low of $249.

Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4+ features:

Google Classroom Compatible! The quality of Samsung meets the accessibility of Chrome OS. Immerse yourself in the content you love on 15.6 inches of truly maximized screen space. Its all-new light and compact design lets you stream, work, create, and play on a fast, secure device designed to take everywhere.

