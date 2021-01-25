FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Movado’s luxurious Wear OS Smartwatch is $112 off, more from $99 (Save up to 40%)

-
FashionSkagenMovado
40% off From $99

Amazon is offering the Movado Connect 2.0 Wear OS Smartwatch (3660037) for $445.60 shipped. That’s $112 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $26. If you’ve been on the hunt for a fashionable Wear OS smartwatch, this deal could be for you. It’s comprised of “quality materials” and boasts an “iconic” 42mm black-ion plated stainless steel case that’s paired with a ceramic back. Gorilla Glass is used up front, bolstering the damage resistance of your investment. Movado backs this timepiece with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches discounted as low as $99.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, today only Woot shoppers are able to scoop up a certified-refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 for $235. If you’ve been on waiting for a great entry price on the Apple’s latest Watch design which has adopted smaller bezels and a larger screen, this is a solid way to get your foot in the door. Also, a Fossil Flash Sale has arrived and offers up to 75% off watches, messenger bags, and more.

Movado Wear OS Smartwatch features:

  • Movado Connect 2. 0 smartwatch, powered with Wear OS by Google , Android/Apple iOS compatible. Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, NFC sensors are available
  • Features a 42 mm black ion-plated stainless steel case with ceramic case back and round digital touchscreen dial featuring hundreds of customizable dial variations on a black ion-plated stainless steel interchangeable bracelet.
  • Powered with Wear OS by Google , Displays phone calls, appointments, emails, apps, music, text and social media messages; equipped with Google Fit for activity tracking, Google Pay for quick payments from your wrist and Google Assistant; Heart Rate Monitor; Programmable Pushers; Smart Crown; charging cable for smart module.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Skagen

Movado

About the Author

Columbia’s latest flash sale offers 30% off all j...
Fossil’s Flash Sale has huge markdowns up to 75% ...
Oakley, Smith, Ray-Ban, more up to 60% off during Steep...
Levi’s Warehouse Event is live! Save up to 75% of...
Skagen and Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low a...
Amazon’s offering Carhartt Insulated Mitts for $1...
Macy’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide offers hu...
Vineyard Vines offers up to 50% off all sale items from...
Show More Comments

Related

36% off

Skagen and Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces plunge as low as $69 (Up to 36% off)

$69 Learn More
Reg. $60

Revamp your setup with KitchenAid’s Full Size Dish Rack at $48.50 (Nearly 25% off)

$48.50 Learn More
Reg. $30

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite falls to second-best price yet at $22 (Reg. $30)

$22 Learn More
20% off

Amazon’s Wilson sale has footballs to throw around the yard from under $11 + more

From $11 Learn More
30% off

Columbia’s latest flash sale offers 30% off all jackets + 40% off select styles

+ 40% off Learn More
Save $110

Save up to $110 on NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6/802.11ac systems from $127

From $127 Learn More
Reg. $58+

Bring home 3.4-quarts of digital air fryer for just $30 shipped today (Reg. up to $100)

$30 Learn More

Alesis launches new Q mini MIDI keyboard for Mac and iOS at just $59 + more

Learn More