Movado’s luxurious Wear OS Smartwatch is $112 off, more from $99 (Save up to 40%)

Amazon is offering the Movado Connect 2.0 Wear OS Smartwatch (3660037) for $445.60 shipped. That’s $112 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $26. If you’ve been on the hunt for a fashionable Wear OS smartwatch, this deal could be for you. It’s comprised of “quality materials” and boasts an “iconic” 42mm black-ion plated stainless steel case that’s paired with a ceramic back. Gorilla Glass is used up front, bolstering the damage resistance of your investment. Movado backs this timepiece with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches discounted as low as $99.

More watches on sale:

And that’s not all, today only Woot shoppers are able to scoop up a certified-refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 for $235. If you’ve been on waiting for a great entry price on the Apple’s latest Watch design which has adopted smaller bezels and a larger screen, this is a solid way to get your foot in the door. Also, a Fossil Flash Sale has arrived and offers up to 75% off watches, messenger bags, and more.

Movado Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Movado Connect 2. 0 smartwatch, powered with Wear OS by Google , Android/Apple iOS compatible. Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, NFC sensors are available

Features a 42 mm black ion-plated stainless steel case with ceramic case back and round digital touchscreen dial featuring hundreds of customizable dial variations on a black ion-plated stainless steel interchangeable bracelet.

Powered with Wear OS by Google , Displays phone calls, appointments, emails, apps, music, text and social media messages; equipped with Google Fit for activity tracking, Google Pay for quick payments from your wrist and Google Assistant; Heart Rate Monitor; Programmable Pushers; Smart Crown; charging cable for smart module.

