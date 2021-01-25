Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cell is $235 for today only (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS + Cellular in certified refurbished condition for $234.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $529 or more. Today’s deal is $40 under our previous mention. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

You should also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

GPS

Over 30% larger display

Electrical and optical heart sensors

ECG app

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

50% louder speaker

S4 Sip with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!