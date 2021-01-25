FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $110 on NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6/802.11ac systems from $127

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $399.99 shipped. Down from $450, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer marking the second-best we’ve seen to date and coming within $20 of the all-time low marked twice before. NETGEAR’s latest Orbi Mesh system delivers Wi-Fi 6 support alongside 4.2Gb/s speeds and two nodes that combine for 5,000-square feet coverage. If your existing setup has been having a hard time keeping up with newer devices, this system is a great way to ensure you head into 2021 with a more than capable network. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more from $127.

Other NETGEAR Orbi deals:

Those who are looking to ditch the rental cable modem from their service provider will want to check out on NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 and DOCSIS 3.1 hybrid at $400. That’s alongside everything else in our networking guide, as well as our recent feature detailing all of the gear in my UniFi setup for some inspiration on renovating your own setup.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Orbi RBK752 is a Tri-Band WiFi System built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology to provide a powerful smart home experience with WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief. Keep your WiFi connections strong, in every room, all the time with enough bandwidth for all your devices, multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming video, and music for your WiFi connected speakers, fast online game play, smart lights, WiFi security devices and more. This system includes NETGEAR Armor, advanced cyber security for all your devices.

