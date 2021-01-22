FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem drops to $400, more from $280

-
AmazonNetgearNetworking
$100 off From $280

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router with DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $399.99 shipped. Down from its usual $450 going rate, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer marking only the second price cut to date and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. NETGEAR’s 2-in-1 device here upgrades your setup with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as well as built-in DOCSIS 3.1 modem. On top of its 4.2Gb/s speeds, this hybrid delivers 2,500-square feet of coverage. Plus, by replacing your rental unit with this Comcast-approved modem, you’ll be able to save upwards of $168 per year. Though it’s a good idea to check with your service provider to confirm compatibility. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those looking to expand their setup are also in luck, as Amazon offers the NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Add-on Satellite for $279.99. Down from $380, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and amounts to 26% in savings. Offering an additional 2,500-square feet of coverage to your existing setup, this Orbi satellite will expand any of the brand’s Wi-Fi 6 routers with support for up to 6Gb/s speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 150 customers.

While you can still score NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch at one of the best prices yet of $18, there are even more savings to be had in our networking guide. Then be sure to check out the recent feature detailing all of the gear in my UniFi setup for some inspiration on renovating your own setup.

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology, the NETGEAR Orbi whole home WiFi system comes with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and provides a robust smart home experience. Enjoy WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief with the perk of automatic firmware updates and save up to $168 per year by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Netgear

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Lockly’s Secure Pro Deadbolt features 5 ways to u...
Melissa & Doug Grocery Basket playset hits Amazon ...
Kensington’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock can drive three 4...
Save up to 32% on Samsung internal NVMe and 2.5-inch SS...
Save up to 50% on Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Pro keybo...
Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 30% off air purifi...
Wield X-ray vision with the Walabot DIY Plus Wall Scann...
Give your Zoom conference calls an upgrade with an 18-i...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

NETGEAR’s hybrid DOCSIS 3.0 modem and 802.11ac router hits $170, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Reg. $180

TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System hits all-time low of $130 (Save 28%)

$130 Learn More
75% off

Multi-year magazine deals from just over $4: Wired, GQ, Women’s Health, more

From $4/yr. Learn More
80% off

Men’s Wearhouse resolution sale offers Nautica, Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Save $50

Lockly’s Secure Pro Deadbolt features 5 ways to unlock at $230.50 (Save $50), more

From $193 Learn More
50% off

Melissa & Doug Grocery Basket playset hits Amazon low + more kids’ toys from $8.50

From $8.50 Learn More

Microsoft announces first Xbox Live Gold price increase in years, here’s what you need to know

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 22, 2021 – MacBooks on sale from $790, Google Pixel 3 XL $300, more

Listen now