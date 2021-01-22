NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem drops to $400, more from $280

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router with DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $399.99 shipped. Down from its usual $450 going rate, you’re saving $50 here with today’s offer marking only the second price cut to date and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. NETGEAR’s 2-in-1 device here upgrades your setup with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as well as built-in DOCSIS 3.1 modem. On top of its 4.2Gb/s speeds, this hybrid delivers 2,500-square feet of coverage. Plus, by replacing your rental unit with this Comcast-approved modem, you’ll be able to save upwards of $168 per year. Though it’s a good idea to check with your service provider to confirm compatibility. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those looking to expand their setup are also in luck, as Amazon offers the NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Add-on Satellite for $279.99. Down from $380, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and amounts to 26% in savings. Offering an additional 2,500-square feet of coverage to your existing setup, this Orbi satellite will expand any of the brand’s Wi-Fi 6 routers with support for up to 6Gb/s speeds. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 150 customers.

While you can still score NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch at one of the best prices yet of $18, there are even more savings to be had in our networking guide. Then be sure to check out the recent feature detailing all of the gear in my UniFi setup for some inspiration on renovating your own setup.

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology, the NETGEAR Orbi whole home WiFi system comes with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and provides a robust smart home experience. Enjoy WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief with the perk of automatic firmware updates and save up to $168 per year by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees.

