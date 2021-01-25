Sophos Home cybersecurity 30% off protects up to 10 devices with cloud-based remote management

Sophos, a company that provides advanced cybersecurity protection for over 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries, also makes a system known as Sophos Home to protect the rest of us. It leverages the company’s Fortune 500-grade protection into an easy-to-use program to guard Macs and PCs, as well as iOS and Android devices against a wide-range of both common and lesser known cyber threats. Whether it’s just for some personal peace of mind, protection for the grandparents, or a safety blanket for up to 10 devices in your family’s arsenal, today’s 30% price drop on Sophos Home is worth a closer look. Head below for more details.

Sophos Home is now available at 30% off for a limited time with the 10 device license now sitting at $41.99.

Sophos Home

Sophos Home protects folks against viruses, malware, ransomware, privacy invasions, and more, but lately, it has also been focused on providing online browsing/shopping security and the management there of. The company says there are “4x the amount of fake online retailers than there are real,” and while some of us won’t have any problems in this regard, new and less experienced users might.

Utilizes behavioral detections and the extensive SophosLabs databases to constantly protect your Mac from viruses, malware, trojans, worms, bots, unwanted applications, ransomware, and more.

More specifically, Sophos Home protects folks from accidentally visiting phishing sites posing as the real thing via “one of the most extensive website databases.” That’s on top of guarding users against malware infected websites and Windows PC-specific issues like protecting against keyloggers looking to scoop up your credit card data and other payment details.

Protects all your devices. Secure up to 10 Mac and PC computers, plus an unlimited amount of iOS and Android tablets and phones.

Protect up to 10 devices remotely:

With a single purchase, Sophos Home will do all of this for up to 10 devices across all of the aforementioned platforms. And even if you don’t have this many devices personally, customers can “add more computers, perform remote scans, receive alerts, and modify security settings all remotely.” That means you can update grandma’s computer without having to take the chance of a COVID-19 transmission using cloud-based remote management, a feature the company said is “normally only found in business applications.” All you’ll need is a license to the software, access to a web browser or its mobile phone app.

