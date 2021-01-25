FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

STEM kits from $17: Ooze Labs, soap making, terrarium, coding, more

Amazon is offering the Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs for $17.90 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $30 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low. If you’re looking for a great and fun way to teach your kids about chemistry, this is a fantastic option. There are four different kinds of slime available here and it’s paired with a ‘fun, fictional storyline’ where you’re the lead chemist in your own ‘out-of-this-world laboratory.’ You’ll be conducting viscosity tests, dissecting it, and cutting out a brain shape, plus much more here. Plus, all of the materials are non-toxic and contain no borax. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

More STEM kits on sale:

If your kids aren’t into STEM kits like we’ve listed above, then we’ve got you covered. Right now, you can expand your Star Wars collection with up to 28% off Funko POP! figures. The pricing starts as low as $9 and there are plenty of choices to pick from here.

More about Thames & Kosmos Ooze Labs:

  • Mix up four different types of slime and conduct scientific tests to identify them!
  • Real STEM learning with a fun, fictional storyline, you are the lead chemist in your very own out-of-this-world Laboratory and it’s your job to identify ufos-unidentifiedd funky oozes!
  • Conduct viscosity tests on the slime, disect it with tweezers and a plastic scalpel, cut out a brain shape, Stamp it with an alien head, and add eyes to your Alien slime!
  • Safety : includes safe, non-toxic materials (does not contain borax) and an instruction manual that guides experimentation and offers engaging scientific information.
  • Compatible with other kits in the ooze labs line; Use the UFO Alien slime lab station independently, or combine it with other ooze labs stations to create the ultimate chemistry Laboratory!

