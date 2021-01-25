Expand your Star Wars collection with up to 28% off Funko POP! figures from $9

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Star Wars Funko POP! figures starting at $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Mandalorian on Bantha with Child Funko POP! at $24.88. Usually fetching $33, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer returning the price to the all-time low set just twice before. This 4.5-inch vinyl figure brings Mando himself as well as the Child to your collection straight from season two of The Mandalorian. There’s also Bantha figure added into the collectible as well as a display base to bring some additional Tatooine vibes into the picture. Over 225 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more from $9.

Other Star Wars Funko POP! deals:

Now that you’ve added some new Funko figures to your collection, don’t forget to check out all of the LEGO deals today starting at $12. But then be sure to check out Disney’s new buy one get one for $5 plushy sale, as well as all of the discounted ways to expand your Nintendo collection from $7.

Mandalorian on Bantha with Child Funko POP! features:

From Mandalorian, Mandalorian on Bantha with Child, as a stylized Pop! vinyl from Funko! Figure stands 6 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other Mandalorian figures from Funko! Collect them all!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!