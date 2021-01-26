FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Arlo Q delivers 1080p feeds in a compact design for $80 (Reg. $100)

-
Arlo
Reg. $100 $80

Amazon offers the Arlo Q Wired 1080p Security Camera for $79.99. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $100 or more going rate. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and the second-best offer we’ve seen at Amazon. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, 2-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra 2 offerings. It’s also a great option for expanding your interior recording if you’re already rolling with Arlo. Over 7,300 Amazon customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14-days. Not to mention, its smaller footprint won’t take up too much space in your setup. Learn more here.

On the subject of home security, don’t miss Amazon’s now available Alexa Guard Plus service that leverages your Echo speaker’s built-in microphones to monitor intruders. We have full coverage from this morning detailing how this new offering works and how to make the most of it in your home.

Arlo Q Wired 1080p HD Camera features:

  • Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
  • Stream live video 24/7 and watch past recordings in sharp 1080p HD resolution from anywhere in the world using your smartphone, tablet, or computer
  • Save on expensive subscription fees with free cloud storage that lets you view, share, and download recordings from the past 7 days at no cost. No contract required.
  • Receive instant alerts on your mobile phone whenever motion or sound is detected. Wi-Fi range 300 feet line of sight

