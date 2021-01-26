FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Alexa Guard Plus alerts you of intruders with virtual dog barking, more

-
AmazonNews

Back in September of 2020 at Amazon’s annual hardware event, we saw a number of new Alexa speakers unveiled along with various software services. Lost in the shuffle was Alexa Guard Plus, a new security system geared toward Amazon’s in-house line of speakers and more. After a delay of a few months, the new subscription service is now available in the United States. Alexa Guard Plus arrives as an automated security-focused add-on that brings an emergency helpline, hands-free assistance during break-ins, and more. It will even let you play sounds of dogs barking if an intruder is detected. Quite the swath of features there. Head below for a full breakdown of everything Amazon’s latest service has to offer.

Alexa Guard Plus now available in the United States

While Amazon’s line of Alexa-enabled speakers has always been focused on the smart home side of things, today’s availability of Guard Plus brings things to another level. With 24/7 access to emergency services, subscribers will be able to quickly dial up access to “trained agents who can request the dispatch of emergency responders.”

Amazon isn’t new to the security game, after all; it’s Ring sub-brand has its own selection of products in this category. However, bringing speakers to the mix via Amazon’s expansive line of Echo products brings another level of possibilities here.

So what exactly does Alexa Guard Plus get you? When paired with a larger selection of Ring and Echo products, it will bring whole-home security including alerts throughout your space when there are smoke alarms going off, glass breaking, or an activity that Alexa deems to be suspicious.

If Alexa Guard Plus recognizes that an intruder has entered your home, it will use the built-in microphones to recognize these clues and set off the necessary alarms.

Amazon is leveraging its iOS and Android apps to manage the finer features of Alexa Guard Plus. From within the app, you’ll be able to set up various features and control settings to ensure that alerts only go off when you want them to.

Pricing and more

Alexa Guard Plus is available starting today as a free trial for 30 days. After that, users will have the option to purchase on a monthly basis at $4.99 or for a full year at $49.

I think there’s a lot to be excited about here, as this is a unique take on home security that really leverages the capabilities of an expansive Alexa system. The negative? Leaving it up to chance that Alexa can tell the difference between an intruder and someone coming home late at night. Hearing your home fill with sirens and virtual dogs barking is the bet. It’s up to you to decide if that’s worth the wager.

